Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron on b’day, calls her ‘beautiful & an original piece of life’

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) As his wife Kirron Kher turned a-year-older on Saturday, veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday note for the actress-politician tagging her as “beautiful, not-so-patient, and an original piece of life.”

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images of Kirron, a photograph from their younger days and a family picture featuring the couple and their son Sikander Kher.

Anupam wrote: “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! Every year finding new pics to post on your birthday is a difficult task. But then I almost post the same pics every year. Because they are the best representatives of who you are.”

“Funny, beautiful, elegant, impulsive, loving, kind, compassionate, not so patient, fun loving and an original piece of life.”

He wished her a long and healthy life.

“May God give you long and HEALTHY life. May you always be happy and peaceful! Love and prayers always! #HappyBirthdayKirron.”

It was in the 1980s, when while visiting producers seeking a role in films, Kirron renewed her acquaintance with Anupam, who was also a similarly struggling actor, and whom she had known slightly at university in Chandigarh. They got married in 1985.

Anupam is gearing up for the release of “Metro…In Dino”. Filmmaker Anurag Basu returns with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy. Delving into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.