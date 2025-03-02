Anupam Kher lauds Sikandar Kher’s cinematic choices

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was recently seen in the Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’, has lauded his son Sikandar Kher’s cinematic choices.

On Sunday, Anupam took to his Instagram, and shared a picture featuring him, his cousins Priyanka, Bhavna, and his son Sikandar. He also penned a long note in the caption, lavishing praise on all three of them. He also revealed that Bhavna is the writer of the recently released Netflix title ‘Dabba Cartel’.

He wrote, “Sometimes small memories cover large part of our hearts!” Dear Sikandar, Priyanka and Bhavna!! It was so wonderful to see you all together couple of days back at our place. Have seen you growing together since childhood! For those who don’t know, #Priyanka and #Bhavna are my little sisters. (We don’t use the word ‘cousins’) I am so proud of all three of you. Sikandar! I love your choices as an actor. It spells out your sense of security as an actor (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Priyanka! I love the passion with which you do your work @inbreakthrough Trust as Chief Strategic Partnerships and Communications Officer And dearest Bhavna! Your graph from being a creative director of a reputed Ad agency to the full fledged writer of number #1 #DabbaCartel series on @netflix_in is so so admirable! I am so inspired by three of you. You may hate me for putting your childhood pic. But then that is what life is all about (sic)”.

“May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you always love each other like this and keep me on my toes to match your talent and capabilities! All my love and blessings! Youthfully yours! Anupam. PS: Will write about the other achievers of #KherFamily soon”, he added.

Sikandar took to the comments sections and expressed his gratitude, as he wrote, “Thank you for the words of encouragement Kher Sahab, and I love the childhood picture from the other Kher Sahab’s wedding”.

Sikandar is the son of actress and politician Kirron Kher and her first husband Gautam Berry. He is the step son of Anupam.

