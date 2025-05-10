Anupam Kher: I have been a great admirer of Pallavi Joshi since her television days

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on Pallavi Joshi, who will be seen playing the role of Vidya Raina in his upcoming directorial “Tanvi The Great”, and said that he has been an admirer of the actress since her television days.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he introduced Pallavi’s character Vidya Raina and described it as the epitome of love, grace, sacrifice and strength.

Anupam captioned it: “ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: I have been a great admirer of #PallaviJoshi since her television days. She certainly is the original ’DIVA’ of TV. Natural and beautifully effective! And her shift to the world of cinema is a gift to our industry!”

The actor said that Pallavi “acts very selectively”.

“But every time she is on screen, we are 100% sure of one thing- A NATIONAL AWARD. Her range of emotions is limitless. Her character in #TanviTheGreat is epitome of Love, Grace. Sacrifice and Strength!”

Tagging her as one of the most effortless actresses he has ever worked with, Anupam added: “Thank you, dearest Pallavi, for your support, warmth, and BRILLIANCE! Working with you has been a great learning experience for me. Your understanding of our Indian Army is heartwarming and infectious! Jai Hind!”

Details related to the film are still underwraps. “Tanvi The Great” is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film.

This film is Anupam’s second directorial venture after “Om Jai Jagdish” starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, which was released in 2002.

Anupam previously announced that Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani and “Game Of Thrones” star Iain Glen have joined the cast of the upcoming film.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

