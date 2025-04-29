Anupam Kher fulfils his long-standing spiritual wish with Hanuman Chalisa rendition

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) ​Veteran actor Anupam Kher has fulfilled one of his most cherished dreams by completing a heartfelt rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Known for his deep spiritual beliefs, Kher had long harbored the wish to create a full video tribute to the revered hymn. Bringing his devotion to life, he unveiled the complete version on social media, calling it a deeply personal and emotional milestone in his journey of faith. On Tuesday, the ‘Special 26’ actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, fulfilling what he described as a long-standing spiritual wish.

For the caption, Anupam wrote, “For a long time, I have wished to make a video of the whole Hanuman Chalisa and share it with all of you. Hope you will appreciate this effort of mine. Apologies if there was any mistake. But the spirit of devotion is 100% pure! If possible, share this video with the devotees of Hanuman ji as much as possible. Hail Bajrang Bali! #JaiShriRam #HanumanChalisa #JaiBajrangBali.”

Lately, the 70-year-old actor has been making headlines with his upcoming directorial venture, “Tanvi The Great.” The film marks Kher’s return to direction after more than two decades. His last directorial was the 2002 family drama “Om Jai Jagadish.”

On April 28, in a grand event, actor-director Anupam Kher introduced Shubhangi as the leading lady of his upcoming film, while actress Kajol did the honors of unveiling the promising new talent, showering her with love and best wishes as a future star of Indian cinema.

Speaking about the casting choice, the actor expressed his desire to give a fresh face a chance, emphasizing that he was determined to offer an opportunity to a newcomer.

“When it came to casting Tanvi, I was determined to discover a fresh face and select a talent from my institute, Actor Prepares, in order to offer a newcomer this opportunity. She has given her all to portray Tanvi — a story very close to my heart. I hope audiences embrace her with the love and encouragement she truly deserves. I cannot wait for the world to witness the magic she has brought to Tanvi The Great. I am deeply grateful to Kajol for her support and for giving Shubhangi so much love on this important occasion," he explained.

“Tanvi The Great” is all set for its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival under the Marché du Film section.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.