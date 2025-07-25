Anubha Fatehpuria shares why playing Fatima Sana Shaikh’s mother in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ felt closest to her real self

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Anubha Fatehpuria has opened up about her role in the film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ and shared why playing Fatima Sana Shaikh’s mother felt deeply personal.

The actress revealed that the character resonated closely with her real self, making the experience both meaningful and fulfilling. Speaking about what drew her to the role, Anubha shared, “I play Anupama Bose, mother to Fatima’s character. Till now I have essayed roles on screen which have been quite far from me in real life this one came close; as in eldest sibling, a certain restraint in her personality yet a certain warming up to family, the joint family set-up, the Calcutta connect, a certain unspoken strength in the character, working woman (since I am also a practicing architect), and also Vivek Soni’s previous film Meenakshi Sundareshwar I found it quite beautiful, and hence his filmmaking.”

Talking about the response the film is getting, she said, “The responses have been very good to say the least—people seem to be loving the film, the performances, the songs, even the frames, as in how beautiful Kolkata looks!”

Fatehpuria also spoke about her working experience with R. Madhavan. “I had very few interactions on screen with him since I belonged to the Bose family—but we all actors shared wonderful conversations around various topics from acting to physics in-between scenes in the actors’ holding area, so yes, there was never a dull moment with him and the full cast, which I must say was such a delightful cast to be with.”

The ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ actress went on to state, “The film is out there for all to see. They should expect, in one word, ‘softness’ and all the beauty it brings with it which seems to be increasingly missing in today’s day and age. They should also expect to be drawn into some important conversations around gender do’s and don’ts, along with sampling matured relationships and the handling of it.”

Anubha Fatehpuria is known for her roles in movies like “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” “Black Warrant,” “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya,” “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi,” “Sumo Didi,” “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” “Lost, Hustlers,” “Jamnapaar,” and “Mai.” She was recently seen in Netflix’s “Aap Jaisa Koi,” which starred R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.