Another coaching student in Kota committs suicide

Jaipur, August 16 (IANS) Another coaching student has committed suicide in Kota, taking the death toll to 21 in the last eight months and four alone in August.

Valmiki Prasad Jangid's body remained undiscovered for about 10 hours. The 18-year-old was preparing for IIT exams.

The reasons for the suicide have not been ascertained yet.

Police officials said that the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Monday night, but they received information police received only at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Jangid a resident of Gaya, Bihar, came to Kota in July 2022 and was living at a rented accomodation.

When another student living nearby did not see Valmiki till 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, he knocked on the door of the room but did not get any response.

When the students informed the landlord, he reached here after half an hour.

He also tried to open the door, but there was no response. The police was informed immediately.

When the police finally opened the door, Valmiki was found hanging from the window of the room.

Preliminary information revealed that Valmiki had prepared for IIT in the first session as well.

He was currently preparing for the second session.

According to the victim's father Vinod, he did not wish to send his son to Kota.

Earlier on Monday, Valmiki spoke twice on the phone and at that time he did not say anything, according to his father.

There was no such thing as stress, he added.

The other three people who committed suicide this month in Kota were identified as Manish Prajapati (17), a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh; Bhargav Mishra (17), a resident of Motihari in Bihar; and Manjot Chhabra (18), from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.