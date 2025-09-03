Annika and Devvrat outstanding in first leg of US Kids Golf India

Gurgaon, Sep 3 (IANS) Local youngster Annika Chendira, a past medallist at the US Kids Golf India, kick-started the 2025 season with a superb win in the opening leg of the new season, with a stunning finish that saw her register 3-under 69 in heavily overcast and wet conditions.

Annika, who had an eagle and two birdies in the last five holes, finished four shots clear of Aanya Dandriyal (71) in the Girls 11-12 Category at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

Apart from Annika, another star of the day was Devvrat Singh Rajawat, who also carded 3-under 69 in the Boys 13-14 Category. He also had a great finish with three birdies in the last five holes and won his section by eight shots over Vidit Aggarwal (77).

Players in Categories for Under 8 and below played over nine holes, while all others played over 18 holes.

Some of the other standout performances included Zowra Sikand (38, 2-over) in Boys 8, Drona Singh Dhull (75, 3-over) in Boys 11, Yuvraj Singh (76, 4-over) who beat Rayirth Jain in a play-off in Boys 12, Tashi Jain (37, 1-over) in Girls 8 and Aaradhya Bhatnagar (79) and Jenaya Bamnyal (79) in Girls 9-10.

On a day when the youngsters turned up in good numbers, braving some heavy rain and soggy conditions to get to the course, it was a commendable performance from all the young golfers.

Professionals Amit Dube and Sheeraz Kalra, who have played on the PGTI Indian Tour in the past and oversaw the US Kids Golf India event, praised the young stars for their determined performance in tough conditions, saying these experiences will help them in the future.

Winners of Leg 1 of the US Kids India Golf Local Tour at Classic Golf and Country Club:

Boys 7: Keeon Aggarwal (45) over 9 holes;

Boys 8: Zowra Sikand (38) over 9 holes;

Boys 9: Kabir Kanwar (82);

Boys 10: Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (89);

Boys: 11: Drona Singh Dhull (75);

Boys 12: Yuvraj Yadav (76) won in a play-off over Rayirth Jain

Boys 13-14: Devvrat Singh Rajawat (69);

Girls 8: Tashi Jain (37) over 9 holes;

Girls 9-10: Aaradhya Bhatnagar (79) won in a play-off over Jenaya Bamnyal;

Girls 11-12: Annika Chendira (69)

Girls 13-14: Shubhika Sachdeva (77);

Girls 15-18: Verushka Shah (79)

