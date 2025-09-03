Odisha to emerge as key player in semiconductor, electronics sector: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state articulated its ambition and goal to emerge as India’s next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics during the ongoing SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi.

Sharing details of his participation at the event, the Chief Minister said he had the privilege of inaugurating the Odisha Pavilion, where the state signed MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore.

The agreements include Rs 1,005 crore with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt. Ltd. and Rs 1,650 crore with SancodeTech in partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad and APIRC Penang.

“Odisha showcased its vision to emerge as India’s next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics at #SEMICONIndia2025, New Delhi. I had the privilege to inaugurate the Odisha Pavilion, where we signed MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 1,005 crore) and @SancodeTech in technological partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad & APIRC Penang (Rs 1,650 crore), while engaging with global majors like Intel, Micron, Western Digital, Renesas, and Siemens,” informed CM majhi on his X handle on Wednesday.

Majhi also held discussions with global majors such as Intel, Micron, Western Digital, Renesas, and Siemens to explore investment opportunities.

“These engagements mark a decisive step in positioning Odisha as a preferred global destination for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry,” wrote the CM on X.

“With landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, along with the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025 and the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025, we are committed to building a world-class ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing, and investment in semiconductors and electronics,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Electronics & Information Technology department, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, who also attended the event on Wednesday, held discussions with Thomson Computing, Ineuu, ASP Semicon, VVDN Technologies, Brandworks, InSemi (an Infosys company), Felcon Ltd, and Intel.

As per an official statement, the sessions covered proposals in EV and solar manufacturing, flat panel displays, data centres, PCB and smart meter production, semiconductors, fintech hardware, product design, AI skilling, and affordable learning devices.

The companies appreciated Odisha’s proactive policies and expressed strong interest in establishing units, R&D centres, and skilling initiatives in the state.

To take forward these partnerships, MoUs were signed with ASP India and Area Group, underscoring Odisha’s growing prominence as a hub for electronics and emerging technologies.

