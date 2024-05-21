Ankit Gupta on his 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' role: 'Like Rannvijay, I chase what I set my eyes upon'

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Gupta, who is part of the upcoming show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', opened up on the relatability factors with his role, sharing that he has a touch of himself in portraying Rannvijay.

Ankit, who was last seen in the show 'Junooniyat' said: "I like to do shows where I learn something new, something that helps me grow as an actor and as a human being. 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' is set in a Marathi background; this is the first time I'll be venturing into a show based on this culture, and I am extremely excited to portray the character of Rannvijay, who is fondly addressed as Rana."

"He is ambitious and full of energy. For Rannvijay, his mother is his whole world. In real life too, like Rannvijay, I am ambitious and a chaser for what I set my eyes on. Like Rannvijay, I too have a huge respect for my mother. In order to portray Rannvijay, I feel a lot of things are inspired by my life, and I am keeping a touch of myself in Rannvijay," he added.

The show stars Rutuja Bagwe as Vaijanati in the lead.

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus from May 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.