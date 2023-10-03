Anjumm on dancing with Mouni Roy: 'Wondered I would be able to match up to her standards'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Anjumm Sharma shared how he was intimidated when he had to perform a dance sequence with Mouni Roy in 'Sultan of Delhi', and called her a 'great dancer'.

Mouni is one of the finest dancers in the industry, and it is only natural for anyone who has to dance alongside her to be a little nervous.

Talking about the same, Anjumm said: "When I was shooting with Mouni for the song, we rehearsed together for long hours. I was intimidated by her because it is well established that Mouni is a great dancer, and can pull it off in one go and then there was me, standing and wondering whether I would be able to even match up to her standards of dancing."

"I had told Mouni and the choreographer both that I will be at the studio practicing more than the rest as double rehearsals were needed for me to even say that I can dance well," he added.

Anjumm is set to take audiences back to the 1960’s as the enthusiastic and flirty Bengali in 'Sultan Of Delhi'.

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

'Sultan Of Delhi' is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

