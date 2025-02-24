Anil Kapoor shares which film made him fearless

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, is celebrating the 36th anniversary of a film which is close to his heart.

On Monday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared stills from the film as he narrated the story behind the film.

He wrote on the picture, “I was just 31 when I played a 71-year-old man in Eeshwar as an actor portraying a character who ages from 25 to 75 made me fearless. After that, I never hesitated to take on older roles-whether it was Lamhe or many other films that followed”.

He further mentioned, “Sometimes, as an actor, you have to take risks, step out of your comfort zone, and trust the journey. Working under the maestro K. Vishwanath ji-Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and a true genius-was an experience I will always cherish. His guidance taught me invaluable lessons, and the memories of Eeshwar remain close to my heart even today #36YearsOfEeshwar”.

Earlier, Anil heaped praise on Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for his directorial debut. He even called Aryan a younger version of Manmohan Desai.

Anil took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the promo of Aryan’s upcoming streaming show ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The special video takes a meta approach as it shows Aryan directing SRK for a promo.

Anil wrote on the video, “With the Dyavol in the Director's chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai...Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.

Prior to this, Anil celebrated the 44th anniversary of ‘Hum Paanch’, a significant film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film was directed by Bapu and produced by Surinder Kapoor under the family’s SK Films banner.

Anil worked as a casting director on the film. Reflecting on the journey, the actor shared a rare photo from the film’s production and paid tribute to the team behind the classic.

