Angad Bedi reveals his ‘Desi Khuraak’ for men ready to face their wives in battle

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, known for his sharp wit, cracked a funny code for men who are ready to take on their wives, not just in everyday matters, but in what he humorously calls a “battle.”

The actor recently shared a light-hearted video on his Instagram where he revealed his 'Desi Khuraak' (Indian food) to help men prepare for the emotional and mental challenges of marital life.

In the short and hilarious clip, Angad is seen sitting down to a hearty plate of black chickpeas (chole) and a serving of halwa. He munches on the snacks with dramatic flair, implying that this "Desi Khuraak" is the secret weapon every husband needs to face the day-to-day challenges.

In the video recorded by his actor wife Neha Dhupia, Angad is hilariously heard saying, “This is what is called Desi Khuraak, if you will eat this you will train hard and will able to face your wife.” For the caption, he wrote, “Desi khuraak part 2. Strictly for men who wish to face their wives in battle. #jung #foodporn.”

A few days ago, Angad’s wife paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law, the legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, through an emotional gesture. Neha shared the touching story of a priceless gift she received from her late father-in-law—a vintage Indian cricket sweater he wore during his legendary career.

In an emotional post, she shared photos of herself wearing the iconic test cricket sweater, which has now become a treasured family heirloom.

Neha captioned the post, “Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth…I remember so clearly when dad asked what would u like as a wedding present i asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me … so here it is , along with his strength , resilience , integrity and generosity i also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person … with my @angadbedi We miss you everyday dad …”

