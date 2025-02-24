Angad Bedi prays for the well-being of his ancestors

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Angad Bedi recently shared a heartfelt message on social media, praying for the well-being of his ancestors.

In a touching video post, Bedi encouraged his followers to reflect on the importance of honoring those who came before us. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself praying for his ancestors. Alongside the clip, Angad wrote, “Pray for the well-being of your ancestors. Good morning.” Fans and well-wishers responded positively, with many appreciating Bedi's reminder to honor the past.

Meanwhile, the ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ actor, known for his humorous reels, had previously posted a funny video discussing Delhi's traffic. For the caption, he wrote, “Tension mitraan nu hai nai.. #Delhi.”

Angad had recently celebrated his birthday, and his actor wife Neha Dhupia shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday message for him. In the tribute, Neha shared a list of promises she plans to keep for Angad, including being a better listener, arriving on time (and even getting ready before him), and stressing less about things that might never happen. Adding a playful touch, she humorously vowed to "talk less" and "let him talk."

Sharing their photos, the 'Chup Chup Ke' actress captioned them, “Happy birthday my love … as your gift to you i promise to be a better listener , be on time everywhere ( infact ready before you) and worry less about things that may never ever happen ok and may b talk lesser , and also let you talk … and step out more … and the last one let you believe that your choice in movies ( the ones we watch ) is better than mine ok and my favourite one … watch more test cricket … for sure!!! Anything else ?? Yes yes and eat slow and run fast not the other way around … and keep the phone aside all day !!! Atleast today … #happybirthday my love … i celebrate you everyday … every Damn day.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.