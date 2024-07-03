Andy Murray to partner Raducanu in Wimbledon mixed doubles

London, July 3 (IANS) Former World No.1 Andy Murray will partner fellow Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon. The announcement came on Wednesday, confirming that the two British stars have accepted a wild card entry into the competition, which starts on Friday at the All England Club.

Andy Murray, who is also competing in the men's doubles alongside his brother Jamie, is making his final appearance at the grass-court major. The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion has had to withdraw from the singles draw due to his ongoing recovery from back surgery. Despite this, his participation in both doubles events ensures that he will play at least two matches during the tournament.

Raducanu, who burst onto the global tennis scene by winning the US Open in 2021 as an 18-year-old qualifier, has already progressed to the second round in the Wimbledon singles draw.

Reflecting on her admiration for Murray, Raducanu highlighted his meticulous preparation and dedication to the sport. “I think the biggest advice is just how he's always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people. I haven't really spoken to him so much,” she said after her first-round win.

“I think for me it's just like watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he's so on it to the minute."

She added, “I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up, he's there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples.”

This will be Murray's second foray into Wimbledon mixed doubles. In 2019, he teamed up with former World No. 1 Serena Williams, and the duo made it to the third round.

