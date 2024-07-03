Siddaramaiah most corrupt CM Karnataka has ever seen: LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday called CM Siddaramaiah the most "corrupt Chief Minister" the state has ever seen.

“CM Siddaramaiah is the most corrupt, narcissist and is indulging in the loot,” Ashoka said in a post on X.

The senior BJP leader said this after the CM's name cropped up in the alleged multi-crore Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

“Mr Hypocrite Siddaramaiah, why did your close confidante Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Suresh not initiate action even though the District Commissioner of Mysuru City wrote to him 15 times asking him to cancel the site allotments under the 50:50 scheme through MUDA,” Ashoka questioned.

"Who decided to allot sites on a 50:50 scheme to the land owners without the subject being presented and consented to in the Cabinet meeting? To whose benefit was the decision of allotments of sites by the MUDA made? Who is responsible for the huge losses incurred in the process of granting compensation, allotment of parallel sites, and granting of land which was done without the knowledge of the authority," Ashoka asked.

“Mr Siddaramaiah, you have got 14 sites measuring 38,824 square feet in prime locality in the name of your wife as compensation for the 3.16 acres of land owned by your wife in Kesare village. Is this not corruption?” the BJP leader said.

Karnataka BJP alleged the involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a Rs 4,000 crore land scam on Tuesday. However, the Chief Minister has refuted the charges, calling them baseless.

Karnataka BJP leaders, including state unit chief B.Y. Vijayendra and Ashoka, were detained by the police at the Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru on Wednesday while preparing to march to the CM's residence demanding a probe into his alleged role in the MUDA scam.

