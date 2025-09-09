YSRCP's Annadatha Poru Live Updates: Farmers Protest in AP Against Coalition Government

Sep 09, 2025, 13:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Urea Crisis in AP: Farmers Hit Streets Against Chandrababu-led Coalition Government

  • Farmers across Andhra Pradesh hit the streets.
  • YSRCP launches ‘Annadatha Poru’ protest against urea shortage and farmer issues.
  • YSRCP leaders and farmers protest in front of RDO offices.
  • Farmers break restrictions and stage protests.
  • Protests held against the government.
  • Farmers in tears due to no fair price for crops.
  • Onion and tomato growers badly affected with no proper price.
  • Coalition government ignoring farmers’ plight.
  • RK Roja Stands with Farmers
  • Fertilizer black market must be stopped.
  • Demand for fair price to farmers’ produce.
  • Protests held in Nagari constituency under YSRCP leadership.
  • Farmers facing severe problems due to urea shortage.
  • Waiting in long queues for days for urea bags.
  • Urea being diverted to black markets for profits.
  • RK Roja submits petition to Nagari RDO Anupama on urea problems.
  • Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s Attack on Government
  • In Nellore, protests against anti-farmer policies.
  • Permission denied for rallies in support of farmers.
  • During YSRCP government, opposition rallies were never blocked.
  • Farmers never faced fertilizer shortage earlier.
  • Today, farmers struggling badly for urea.
  • Urea not reaching farmers; sold openly in market at ₹600.
  • 50% of urea diverted to private traders.
  • Government gained ₹200 crore through diversion.
  • During YS Jagan’s rule, prices were stabilized.
  • Jagan stood as strong support to farmers.
  • Free crop insurance removed in present government.
  • Farmer suicides being ignored.
  • Instead of solving issues, focus shifted to commissions in Banakacharla project.
  • No control on black marketing.
  • Immediate action needed on fair prices, crop insurance, and urea shortage.
  • Former Minister Jogi Ramesh Stopped by Police
  • Police stopped Jogi Ramesh at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre, NTR district.
  • Heated argument between leaders and police.
  • YSRCP leaders break barricades, join farmers’ protest.
  • Jogi Ramesh along with farmers submits petition at Gandhi statue.
  • “Under coalition rule, farmers are suffering on roads,” says Ramesh.
  • Chandrababu making elderly and women stand in queues across state.
  • No development except liquor home delivery in state.
  • YS Jagan was the only leader who truly worked for farmers’ welfare.
  • Farmers’ Protest in Tirupati
  • Huge number of farmers gathered.
  • YSRCP in-charge Bhuma Abhinay Reddy leads protest.
  • Petition submitted to RDO on farmer problems.
  • Unique demonstration on farmers’ issues.
  • Placards displayed about urea shortage and coalition government’s failed promises.
  • Police Block Protest in Nandigama
  • YSRCP leaders head to RDO office with farmers.
  • Police stop leaders midway.
  • Farmers and leaders face police aggression.
  • SV Satish Reddy’s Comments on Farmers’ Plight
  • “Under coalition government, farmers are in worst condition,” says Satish Reddy.
  • Farmers suffering badly during Chandrababu’s rule.
  • During Jagan’s time, fertilizers were delivered to farmers’ doorsteps.
  • Chandrababu treating farmers with vengeance.
  • No fair price for any crop under coalition rule.
  • During YSRCP rule, sugarcane price increased by ₹1 lakh per acre.
  • Under coalition, sugarcane price not even ₹10,000.


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Tags: 
YS Jagan
YSRCP
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
TDP
Chandrababu Naidu
Urea Shortage in AP
Urea Shortage in AP
coalition government
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