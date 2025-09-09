YSRCP's Annadatha Poru Live Updates: Farmers Protest in AP Against Coalition Government
Sep 09, 2025, 13:31 IST
Urea Crisis in AP: Farmers Hit Streets Against Chandrababu-led Coalition Government
- Farmers across Andhra Pradesh hit the streets.
- YSRCP launches ‘Annadatha Poru’ protest against urea shortage and farmer issues.
- YSRCP leaders and farmers protest in front of RDO offices.
- Farmers break restrictions and stage protests.
- Protests held against the government.
- Farmers in tears due to no fair price for crops.
- Onion and tomato growers badly affected with no proper price.
- Coalition government ignoring farmers’ plight.
- RK Roja Stands with Farmers
- Fertilizer black market must be stopped.
- Demand for fair price to farmers’ produce.
- Protests held in Nagari constituency under YSRCP leadership.
- Farmers facing severe problems due to urea shortage.
- Waiting in long queues for days for urea bags.
- Urea being diverted to black markets for profits.
- RK Roja submits petition to Nagari RDO Anupama on urea problems.
- Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s Attack on Government
- In Nellore, protests against anti-farmer policies.
- Permission denied for rallies in support of farmers.
- During YSRCP government, opposition rallies were never blocked.
- Farmers never faced fertilizer shortage earlier.
- Today, farmers struggling badly for urea.
- Urea not reaching farmers; sold openly in market at ₹600.
- 50% of urea diverted to private traders.
- Government gained ₹200 crore through diversion.
- During YS Jagan’s rule, prices were stabilized.
- Jagan stood as strong support to farmers.
- Free crop insurance removed in present government.
- Farmer suicides being ignored.
- Instead of solving issues, focus shifted to commissions in Banakacharla project.
- No control on black marketing.
- Immediate action needed on fair prices, crop insurance, and urea shortage.
- Former Minister Jogi Ramesh Stopped by Police
- Police stopped Jogi Ramesh at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre, NTR district.
- Heated argument between leaders and police.
- YSRCP leaders break barricades, join farmers’ protest.
- Jogi Ramesh along with farmers submits petition at Gandhi statue.
- “Under coalition rule, farmers are suffering on roads,” says Ramesh.
- Chandrababu making elderly and women stand in queues across state.
- No development except liquor home delivery in state.
- YS Jagan was the only leader who truly worked for farmers’ welfare.
- Farmers’ Protest in Tirupati
- Huge number of farmers gathered.
- YSRCP in-charge Bhuma Abhinay Reddy leads protest.
- Petition submitted to RDO on farmer problems.
- Unique demonstration on farmers’ issues.
- Placards displayed about urea shortage and coalition government’s failed promises.
- Police Block Protest in Nandigama
- YSRCP leaders head to RDO office with farmers.
- Police stop leaders midway.
- Farmers and leaders face police aggression.
- SV Satish Reddy’s Comments on Farmers’ Plight
- “Under coalition government, farmers are in worst condition,” says Satish Reddy.
- Farmers suffering badly during Chandrababu’s rule.
- During Jagan’s time, fertilizers were delivered to farmers’ doorsteps.
- Chandrababu treating farmers with vengeance.
- No fair price for any crop under coalition rule.
- During YSRCP rule, sugarcane price increased by ₹1 lakh per acre.
- Under coalition, sugarcane price not even ₹10,000.
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