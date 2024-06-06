YSRCP’s Ex MLA Pinnelli Arrested

Former YSR Congress Party MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested on Thursday. He is accused of destroying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in his Macharla constituency while polling was underway on May 13.

Following a petition filed by Pinnelli, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to him. The court had given Pinnelli protection from arrest so he could oversee the counting process. He was arrested as the interim anticipatory bail expired today.

Pinnelli’s petition sought the transfer of investigating officers handling cases registered against him during the elections.

He was booked by police under Sections 143, 147, 448, 427, 353, 452 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 131 and 135 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.



