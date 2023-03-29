NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued key orders related to the YS Viveka murder case, including the formation of a new Special Investigation Team(SIT) comprising six members and a deadline of April 30 for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the investigation into the case.

On Tuesday the SC directed the CBI to replace investigation officer Ram Singh and entrust the probe charge to a new officer. Following the Supreme Court directions, the central agency on Wednesday announced the new probe team.

Based on the report submitted by the CBI the Court approved the formation of the new SIT which will be headed by CBI DIG K R Chaurasia and with SP Vikas Singh, Additional SP Mukesh Kumar, Inspectors S Sreemati and Naveen Punia, and Sub-Inspector Ankit Yadav as members. The court also removed Ram Singh, the current investigation officer from the probe.

Justice MR Shah was hearing the petition of Tulasamma seeking bail for her husband Sivasankar Reddy who is an accused in the YS Viveka case. The Apex Court also suggested that if the trial doesn't commence within the next six months, the accused could appeal for regular bail, it stated.

