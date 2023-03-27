NEW DELHI: In a key direction the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to change the investigation officer in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Justice MR Shah, who heard the petition of Tulasamma, the wife of Sivasankar Reddy, who is an accused in the case, expressed displeasure at the delay in the investigation of the case by the CBI. Justice M AR Shah directed the CBI to immediately change the officer currently investigating the YS Viveka murder case and suggested that the CBI director convey his opinion to the court regarding further decision.

"There is no progress in the status report and the only thing that is constantly mentioned is that it is a political feud. But, these reasons are not enough to catch the culprits." Justice Shah said. The High Court opined that there was a major conspiracy in Viveka's murder and there was no question of granting bail in this case," the Justice stated.

"This CBI’s approach is not in the right direction and there should be an end to this case which has seen no progress since 2021. How many years will it take to complete the investigation, he questioned. Expressing his impatience at the tardy progress of the investigation, Justice MR Shah also said that looking at the current officer's conduct it seemed that the investigation into the case is not likely to end anytime soon.

The SC adjourned the case till April 10, 2023, for further hearing.

