Andhra Pradesh All Set For G20 Summit: Check Date and Venue

Visakhapatnam: Vizag is all set to host the official G20 Summit meeting on the 28th and 29th of March. The Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education minister Vidadala Rajini informed that, the arrangements for the G20 summit were complete and Rs 157 crore was spent for the arrangements. And the events, like the carnival, a cultural show, will take place at RK Beach Road.

A conference is held in the district collector’s office with the ministers and officials to discuss about the arrangements and overall review.

After hosting the Global Investors Summit successfully, Visakhapatnam will be one of the cities that will host the G20 summit with the theme, 'One Earth .One Family .One Future'.

According to the municipal administration minister, 200 delegates from different countries will be participating in the conference. The necessary arrangements of transport, accommodation, and security are all in place.

Infrastructure is developed in the areas which the delegates will be visiting, a 46 - kilometres of BT roads , 24 - kilometres paintings and 10- kilometres of footpaths have been constructed on a permanent basis.



Vidadala Rajini said, "The beautification works have been undertaken on a permanent basis at a cost of around 157 crore rupees in orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy".

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the program on March 28. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar will open the meetings formally.

The state IT minister informed us that along with G20 countries, the European Union countries will also be participating in the conference.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner said,six locations will be turned into Red zones. The locations will be of maximum security and a ban on drones for five days till 31st of march. RK beach road , Kailasagiri hill ,Mudasarlova park ,SCADA Madhavadhara ,Radison blu resort ,Jindal energy plant are the six red zoned locations.