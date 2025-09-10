YS Jagan's Press Meet Key Highlights

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a detailed press conference highlighting the hardships faced by farmers, the alleged failures of the Chandrababu Naidu–led coalition government, privatization of medical colleges, collapse of Aarogyasri, and what he called “fraudulent promises” under the name of Super Six and Super Seven schemes.

Key Highlights from Jagan’s Press Meet

On Cross-Voting Allegations: Responding to claims that YSRCP members cross-voted in the Vice Presidential elections, Jagan said, “There is no truth in this. It’s just propaganda.”

Assembly Sessions: Asked about the upcoming Assembly session from September 18, he remarked that in the Opposition role, they barely get enough time to speak.

On EVMs in Local Polls: Jagan alleged that the police themselves are enabling rigging. “Whether it’s EVMs or paper ballots, the problem lies in the misuse of the system. Only with central forces can fair elections take place,” he said.

Fight Against Privatization: Jagan vowed to resist Chandrababu’s privatization decisions. “We will fight in every way. I will personally take part in protests. Even if tenders are called, we will cancel everything once back in power,” he warned.

Corruption Allegations: He accused the government of widespread corruption, from sand mining and liquor mafia to Amaravati land scams. He said, “The state’s revenue is shrinking, while Chandrababu and his allies are making money.”

Debt Burden: Jagan criticized the rising state debts, comparing Chandrababu to Nero, “playing the fiddle while people suffer.” He claimed that despite huge borrowing, people are not benefiting.

Broken Promises under Super Six:

Pension cuts affecting five lakh beneficiaries.

No free bus travel for women as promised.

Unfulfilled unemployment allowance, leaving ₹72,000 pending per person over two years.

Failure to provide free LPG cylinders.

Cuts to welfare schemes like Amma Vandanam and Adabidda Nidhi.

He called Super Six a “total flop show.”

Health Sector Crisis:

Aarogyasri has collapsed, with dues unpaid to private hospitals.

Lack of medicines and tests in government hospitals.

Chandrababu’s government accused of stalling medical colleges, including Pulivendula, for political reasons.

YSRCP’s Achievements in Health: Jagan highlighted that his government had initiated 17 new medical colleges, sanctioned ₹500 crore each, and launched 800 new MBBS seats. “Our vision was to provide free modern healthcare to the poor and stop private exploitation,” he said.

Farmer Issues:

Jagan blamed TDP leaders for diverting fertilizers into black markets, leading to a ₹250 crore urea scam.

He questioned why farmers, who faced no such issues during his tenure, are now forced to stand in long queues for urea.

He said, “Chandrababu is playing with farmers’ lives. Is this governance?”

Collapse of RBKs and Schemes: Jagan said Chandrababu’s government has weakened Rythu Bharosa Kendras, removed interest-free loans, and reduced farmer aid.

Criticism of Media: Jagan accused “yellow media” of covering up the government’s failures and spreading propaganda.

Jagan Slams Chandrbababu's Corruption

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of looting public resources, dismantling welfare schemes, and pushing the state backward. He called on people to join his fight against privatization and corruption, promising to restore welfare and strengthen public systems if YSRCP returns to power.