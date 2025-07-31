YS Jagan's Nellore Visit – Key Highlights & Live Updates

YS Jagan's Nellore Visit – Key Highlights & Updates

🔷 Jagan's Interaction at Nellore Jail

YS Jagan meets former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, currently in Nellore jail in an alleged illegal case.

Accompanying him are Kakani’s daughter, MP Gurumurthy, and former minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Jagan to visit former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence next.

TDP goons allegedly vandalized Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house recently.

🔷 Jagan Arrives in Nellore

Police overreact at the helipad, forcibly dispersing supporters who came via fields.

Claiming lack of permission, police evict the crowd near the helipad.

Heavy security presence near the jail and other key points in the city.

🔷 Nellore Turns Into a Fortified Zone

Massive police deployment from Guntur and Tirupati ranges.

From Chevuru Gunta Jail to Sujathanagar, near Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence, the area is heavily barricaded.

Barbed wire and checkpoints placed every few feet.

Route from Ayyappa Temple to the government hospital towards Reddy’s house is under high restriction.

Citizens express frustration as movement is blocked, impacting daily routines.

Former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy stages protest after police prevent his supporters from entering the area.

🔷 Jagan to Reach Nellore Shortly

Scheduled to arrive soon and visit jailed ex-minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Will then visit Prasanna Kumar Reddy, whose home was attacked by TDP supporters.

Jagan to console Reddy and his family.

🔷 Government-Imposed Restrictions on Jagan’s Visit

Over 3,000 police personnel deployed.

Roads dug up to prevent YSRCP cadres and public from reaching Jagan.

Only 10 people allowed near Nellore jail; no more than 100 near Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence.

Warning of legal action if more than 113 people gather at any point.

🔷 Police Crackdown on Media

Restrictions also imposed on journalists and media crews.

Reporters being pushed back and denied permission for coverage.

🔷 Unofficial Emergency in Andhra Pradesh: Sidiri Appalaraju

Digging roads condemned as undemocratic.

Appalaraju calls it a "silent emergency" in the state.

🔷 Police Overreach Near Nellore Central Jail

Police forcefully dispersing YSRCP supporters and imposing media restrictions.

Public mobility restricted with barbed wires; even buses halted for passenger checks.

🔷 Restrictions in Nellore Are Unprecedented: Ambati Rambabu

Says such curbs have never been seen post-Independence.

Questions the logic behind digging roads—"Is this a war zone?"

Condemns the government’s authoritarian behavior.

🔷 Jagan Departs for Nellore

Leaves by helicopter from Tadepalli at 9:15 AM.

Arrives at helipad near Nellore DTC at 10:40 AM.

At 11 AM, visits jail to meet Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

By 11:30 AM, departs to visit Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house.

Meets Reddy’s family at 11:50 AM.

Departs at 1 PM; heads to Bangalore by 1:25 PM.

🔷 Police Impose Heavy Surveillance and Restrictions

CCTV cameras installed across Jagan’s travel route.

Citizens and YSRCP cadres being identified for potential cases.

Roads dug using JCBs to block pedestrians and bikers.

Steel barricades block main roads into the city.

🔷 Conspiracy by Chandrababu-Led Govt to Obstruct Jagan’s Visit

Core agenda appears to be disrupting Jagan’s public outreach.

Checkposts set up across major junctions and highways.

Police stopping RTC buses and questioning passengers.

Notices issued to YSRCP leaders from ward level to former ministers.

Warnings issued not to mobilize crowds for Jagan’s visit—threats of legal action.

🔷 Massive Restrictions on Former CM Jagan’s Visit

Public and supporters being blocked from attending voluntarily.

Strategic police deployment, checkpoints from major to minor roads.

Chandrababu govt accused of misusing police force for political suppression.

Thursday’s Official Itinerary – YS Jagan’s Visit to Nellore

9:15 AM: Departs from Tadepalli via helicopter.

10:40 AM: Arrives at Nellore DTC helipad.

11:00 AM: Visits Nellore Central Jail, meets Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

11:30 AM: Heads to Sujatha Colony, residence of Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

11:50 AM: Consoles Prasanna Kumar Reddy and family.

1:00 PM: Leaves for helipad.

1:25 PM: Departs to Bangalore.

Conclusion

Former CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's growing popularity has triggered large-scale public turnout at his visits.

The ruling coalition, allegedly unable to digest this rise, is using police force to suppress his public engagements.

Despite tight restrictions, heavy public participation is still expected at Nellore.

The administration’s crackdown includes warnings, surveillance, and legal threats, leading to widespread criticism and unrest among citizens and party workers.

