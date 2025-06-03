YS Jagan Tears Into TDP Over Tenali Assault: "Who Gave Police the Right?"

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tenali on Tuesday (June 3) to meet the three youths, belonging to the Dalit and Minority communities, who recently became victims of police brutality.

While interacting with the parents of the youths, he consoled them and sought details about the entire episode.

Speaking to the media, Jagan launched a sharp attack against the TDP government and its "Red Book" governance.

Revealing the details of the incident, the YSRCP chief said that Rakesh had come to Tenali to attend a hearing in an old case. His friends, John Victor and Kharimullah from Mangalagiri were also in town to visit him. While Rakesh worked for Zomato in Hyderabad, John Victor is a junior advocate. None of the three lived in Tenali.

“The three youths saw a police officer in plain clothes fighting with someone. They approached the officer and asked him what was happening. The incident took place on May 24. On May 25, the police targeted these youths and beat them up on the road. A video of the incident went viral on social media. They were then taken to the Tenali police station and beaten again,” Jagan said.

The former Chief Minister added that the police failed to produce the youths before a court, effectively taking the law into their own hands. Jagan alleged that the Tenali Two Town CI and another officer wrote a panchanama in the presence of the VRO.

Expressing concern over the misuse of power by the police, Jagan questioned who gave them the authority to take action before a legal verdict had been delivered.

“The role of the police is to book cases and conduct investigations. It is the court's responsibility to deliver justice,” the YSRCP chief observed.

He further asked, “Who gave the police the right to take the law into their own hands? Is it right to beat people up on the road? Do the police have the authority to strip someone of their honour and dignity? Who gave them the right to assault people on the streets?”

Further, he called on people from all sections of society to participate in YSRCP’s ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ on June 4 to expose the TDP government’s failures.