YS Jagan stresses unity and hope during Pulivendula visit

Pulivendula: YSRCP President and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the second day of his visit to Pulivendula, interacted with party workers, leaders, and the public at the Bhaskarapuram camp office in Pulivendula.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reassured that despite the current challenges, better days are ahead, and no one should lose hope. He emphasized that every family has experienced the positive impact of the YSRCPs work, and the people continue to have faith in them. He advised the party workers and leaders not to be disheartened, stressing the importance of staying united and moving forward together. He assured them that the party would stand by every worker and support them in the coming days.

YS Jagan highlighted that the good work done by the party is evident in every household, which is why the people trust them. He guided the party cadres to continue working in the interest of the public and to take steps that align with the welfare of the people.