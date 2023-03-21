YS Jagan Govt’s Big Announcement for Rayalaseema Youth

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision to provide a better future for the youth of the state. In this direction, the ruling YSRCP government has sanctioned three polytechnic colleges for the youth of Rayalaseema region.

The government is constructing three new polytechnic colleges with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. These colleges will be set up in Bethamcherla (Nandyal district), Guntakal (Anantapur) and Myduru (YSR district). In this regard, the IT secretary of AP government Saurabh Gaur had released a gazette on Monday.

“These colleges would fulfill the needs of local students who would go to faraway places for diploma courses in mechanical, electrical, electronics, civil, chemical and metallurgical fields,” the finance minister said in a statement.

The finance minister said one of these polytechnic institutes being built in Bethamcherla would be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore. He hoped that these technical training institutes will enhance the employment opportunities of rural youth.

