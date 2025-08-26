YS Jagan Extends Vinayaka Chavithi Greetings

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his warm wishes to the people of the state.

In his message, Jagan prayed for Lord Ganesha’s blessings on every household, wishing them good health, strength, longevity, prosperity, and happiness. He expressed hope that with the grace of Lord Vighneswara, all obstacles would be removed, paving the way for success and auspicious beginnings.

The YSRCP chief also conveyed his desire that the festival bring joy, peace, and progress to every family across Andhra Pradesh.