YS Jagan Draws Large Crowds in Pithapuram, Visits Eluru Flood Affected Victims

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister and the President of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), visited the flood-affected areas in Kakinada district on Friday. Large crowds have already started gathering to catch a glimpse of Jagan, reflecting the anticipation and support among the local populace.

Schedule of YS Jagan's Visit to Flood-Hit Villages

Starting from Tadepalli in the morning, YS Jagan will reach Pithapuram by 10:30 AM. From there, he will proceed to Madhavapuram via the old Isukapalli route and interact with the flood victims. Later, he will visit Nagulapalli and Ramanakkapeta to offer his condolences and support to the affected residents.

Devastation Caused by Eleru Floods

The Eleru floods have wreaked havoc in Kakinada district, especially impacting three constituencies. The sudden deluge has left people from various communities, particularly farmers, in dire straits. The government has faced criticism for not anticipating the overflow of floodwaters from the Eleru project, leading to this disaster.

Farmers' Plight and Agricultural Losses

Farmers in the region are in deep distress, lamenting that they have lost an entire season's crop due to the floods. The fury of the Eleru floods has left approximately 35,000 farmers in the Pithapuram, Jaggampeta, and Peddapuram constituencies devastated. Many of them have said they have never seen such destruction in the past decade. Over 80,000 acres of paddy and other commercial crops have been submerged, pushing farmers to the brink of despair.

YS Jagan's Efforts to Console the Flood Victims

YS Jagan's visit aims to provide solace and support to those affected by the floods. His direct engagement with the victims and assessment of the ground situation is expected to highlight the extent of the devastation and prompt swift government action to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.

The visit of a prominent leader like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to these areas is expected to bring much-needed attention to the flood-affected regions and the dire situation of the local communities.