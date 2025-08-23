YS Jagan Blasts TDP Govt Over Soaring Debt, Advices Chandrababu To Rethink Governance Model

In a sharp attack, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the ruling TDP-JSP alliance for pushing the State into fiscal distress, citing recent figures from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan alleged that contrary to the TDP’s promises of fiscal discipline, the government’s revenue growth has slowed sharply while liabilities are mounting at an unprecedented pace.

According to Jagan, the State’s own revenues — including tax and non-tax revenues — grew by just 3.08% in 2024–25, a year when India’s GDP rose 9.8% and the Centre’s revenues grew 12.04%. “If Andhra Pradesh’s economy is really growing at 12.02% as the TDP alliance claims, why would revenues show such dismal growth?” he questioned.

The YSRCP chief also highlighted that the trend has continued into the current financial year. In the first four months of 2025–26, GST and sales tax revenues, which directly reflect consumption, have actually fallen compared to the same period last year. He argued that this indicates “continuity of fiscal stress” rather than recovery.

Taking a broader view, Jagan pointed out that over the two-year period from 2023–24 to 2025–26, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the State’s revenues is just 2.39%, far below the expected 10%.

On the debt front, Jagan said his government, over five years from 2019 to 2024, had added ₹3.32 lakh crore in liabilities across categories such as public debt, public account obligations, PSU debt (both guaranteed and non-guaranteed). In sharp contrast, he alleged, the TDP-JSP government has already borrowed ₹1.86 lakh crore in just 14 months — an amount equal to 56% of the total borrowing in five years by the previous YSRCP government.

“With revenue growth being very low and debt increasing at an astronomical rate, the TDP alliance government must seriously rethink its governance model, which is only leading to rampant corruption at all levels,” Jagan charged.