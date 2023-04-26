YSR KADAPA: YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy said that there were discrepancies in the statements made by N Sunitha Reddy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Her first statement is different from the one given at a later stage to the CBI,” he pointed out.

Addressing the media at Pulivendula on Tuesday, where he was conducting the Praja Darbar, the Kadapa MP said that he was deliberately being implicated in the YS Viveka murder case. " They are subjecting me to hardships and it seems that the CBI was investigating to implicate me, rather than solving the case,” he said.

Speaking further Avinash Reddy said that on the day of the murder, he was getting ready to go to Jammalamadugu. When he was near Pulivendula Ring Road, he got a call from Sivaprakash Reddy about the murder. " But now the CBI is trying to implicate him that he was in the house itself. The real facts would be known if the CBI questions those who came with me on that day,” he said.

Speaking further the Kadapa MP said that the main accused Dasthagiri in his testimony to the CBI stated that important documents were taken away on the day of the murder. “ However the CBI did not investigate that aspect. The letter and YS Viveka’s cell phone were found in the morning, which were kept hidden and later handed over to the police in the evening. I want the truth to come out in this case. I am very confident that I have done no wrong. The media should inform the public about the facts of this case,” he stated. I will be in Pulivendula tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, MP Avinash Reddy revealed.

