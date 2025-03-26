Why Was Araku MP Tanuja Rani Left Out of Araku Coffee Stall Launch in Parliament?

Araku MP and YSRCP leader Dr Tanuja Rani has voiced her deep disappointment over being excluded from the inauguration of the Araku Coffee Stall in Parliament. Despite being the local representative, she was not invited to the event, which she described as highly unfortunate.

Addressing the media in Delhi alongside MPs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Golla Babu Rao, Dr. Tanuja Rani expressed shock that such discrimination had taken place in Parliament—the very institution regarded as the temple of democracy. She questioned whether her exclusion was deliberate, given that she is a tribal MP, and announced her intention to file a formal complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Dr. Tanuja Rani emphasized that Araku coffee is internationally acclaimed, and as the MP representing the region, she had expected to be part of the event. She further suggested that at least ten tribal coffee farmers should have been invited to highlight their contributions to this premium coffee on a global platform. Additionally, she proposed incorporating the traditional Dhinsa dance of Araku’s tribal communities into the event, offering a glimpse into their rich cultural heritage at the national level.

She also pointed out that Araku is renowned not just for its coffee but also for its naturally grown turmeric and rare aromatic spices. The event, she argued, could have served as a platform to showcase these unique products to Parliamentarians. However, the inauguration was conducted selectively, with certain invitees present while she, the local MP, was left out. In response, she stated that a formal complaint is being submitted to the Speaker, along with a letter to the Prime Minister, expressing hope that Parliament would take action against this discrimination.

Rajya Sabha MP Golla Babu Rao also raised concerns, noting that Andhra Pradesh’s Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani and other MPs from the state were invited to the inauguration. Following the launch, the Speaker and MPs enjoyed the coffee and praised its taste, yet no one questioned why the Araku MP was not included.

He further questioned whether Dr. Tanuja Rani’s exclusion was due to her being a tribal woman or because she was elected from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He described the situation as deeply troubling, especially considering that such an incident took place within Parliament itself.