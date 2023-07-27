Why Only Heroes Get Lion’s Share in Movie Budgets: YSRCP RS MP Vijayasai Reddy

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice vote on Thursday. In the absence of Opposition members, the Upper House discussed and passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023. Earlier, the Opposition members staged a walkout after adjournment motions to discuss the Manipur crisis were disallowed.

Taking part in the discussion on Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 in Rajya Sabha, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that a hero is not the only person who is behind the making of the movie but the contributions of several people make it possible. He said the hero takes a lion’s share in the movie budget and this perception should be changed. A-listers like Salman Khan charges up to Rs 200 crore as remuneration, the YSRCP MP told Rajya Sabha.

As the leading actor of the movie walks away with most of the budget, the team behind it has to settle for nominal wages, Vijayasai Reddy observed and added that people who toil hard during film production should get better pay. He urged the government to take steps to ensure that the pay disparity among the film crew members through this act. The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member also questioned why only the actors' sons are getting the oppurunities in the film industry while the talented persons from non-filmy background are deprived of a chance to act?

