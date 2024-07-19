Watch: YS Jagan Attacks TDP Govt over Detrioration of Law and Order, Growing Atrocities in AP

Palnadu: Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy lashed out, stating that law and order in Andhra Pradesh have collapsed, and the state is under a barbaric regime. He accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of being responsible for murders and property destruction, while the police remain mere spectators.

After visiting the family of Rashid, a young YSRCP worker brutally murdered in Vinukonda, Jagan spoke to the media. He announced plans to meet Prime Minister Modi to discuss the ongoing attacks in Andhra Pradesh and to stage a protest in Delhi on the 24th of this month. He emphasized the demand for President's Rule in the state.

"There is no law and order in the state. Government properties have been destroyed in 490 places, and private properties in 560 places. Over a thousand violent incidents and 36 murders have occurred in just 45 days. Thirty-five people have committed suicide due to TDP harassment, and there have been over 300 attempted murders. The police, who should be protecting the public, are filing cases against the victims instead," he said.

Jagan continued, "Rashid, an innocent and ordinary man, was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight. He was killed merely for working for YSRCP. The murderer, Jilani, was falsely portrayed as a YSRCP person. Eanadu reported that this was a revenge attack linked to a two-year-old bike burning case involving an YSRCP member named Asif.

Eanadu should be ashamed of such false reporting. Rashid's case is just one example. Mithun Reddy cannot even move freely in his constituency. Attacks happened on him and Reddyppal in front of the police. The police ignored these assaults, as well as rapes occurring in the state.

Ravi Shankar was the SP in Vinukonda, but he was replaced during the elections. The election officials appointed Mallika Garg, but she was also transferred by the TDP government. This chaotic governance will be protested in Delhi on the 24th. YSRCP MLAs, MPs, and MLCs will join the protest. We will request appointments with the President, Prime Minister Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah to explain the state's situation and demand President's Rule.

Jagan further elaborated, "A barbaric regime continues in the state. This is the common sentiment among the public. There is no governance. TDP can attack, murder, and destroy properties, while the police act as mere spectators. Ravi Shankar Reddy was transferred during elections under TDP's influence. Bindu Madhav was appointed unjustly and was later suspended by the Election Commission. Mallika Garg was brought in but was also replaced. The new SP's appointment led to Rashid's murder within two days. Such brutal killings in public view are to send a message across the state. The police system has become ineffective, and the yellow media is spreading false propaganda. The police are spreading lies, claiming the murder was due to personal enmity immediately after the incident.

MP Mithun Reddy can't even visit his constituency. His father's car was torched while he was at home. No other state has faced such dire situations. False cases are being filed against our party members. The police are not addressing public safety or crimes against women. The previous YSRCP government never instructed its members to attack TDP workers. We ensured every woman's safety through systems like Disha. Chandrababu came to power through false promises.

The previous government provided scholarships every quarter. The current government hasn't given any for January, February, or March, and the April-June quarter has also passed. We would have already provided financial support to farmers and mothers under Amma Vodi by now. The zero-interest loans for women would have been disbursed, and the fishermen's support on time. They promised Rs. 15,000 per child for school-going children in every household and Rs. 1,500 monthly for every sister. Now, people are questioning Chandrababu about these promises.

The state is under a barbaric regime, and we will protest against this in the Assembly and in Delhi. We will meet the President, Prime Minister Modi, and Amit Shah to highlight the deteriorating law and order in the state and demand President's Rule. The police are harassing the families of murdered individuals, which is unacceptable. The state needs strict law and order enforcement, and Chandrababu must apologize for the incidents. The government must recognize its responsibility to protect everyone, including those who do not vote for TDP."

