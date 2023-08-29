Vice Admiral Rajesh Calls On CM YS Jagan 

Amaravati: Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM , VSM, who recently took over as Flag Officer Commanding- in- Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister felicitated him and presented a statue of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The Vice Admiral explained about the steps being taken to overcome the security challenges in safeguarding the sea waters and shared the details of Milan-2024, being hosted by ENC in February at Visakhapatnam , in which Naval Wings of 57 countries will conduct multilateral exercises.

The Vice Admiral presented a replica of the ship INS Visakhapatnam to the Chief Minister. ENC officers Captain VSC Rao, Captain Rohit Kattoju, Commander YK Kishore and Lieutenant Sai Krishna were among those present.

