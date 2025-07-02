Vallabhaneni Vamsi Gets Bail, Expected to Walk Out of Jail Today

After spending over 100 days as a remand prisoner in the Vijayawada District Jail, YSRCP senior leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi is set to be released on Wednesday (July 2).

The 15th Additional District Judge Court in Nuzvid granted bail to the former Gannavaram MLA in a case related to the alleged issuance of fake house site deeds. Vamsi had filed a bail petition, and the court concluded the hearing four days ago. The local court granted him bail on Tuesday.

As part of its targeted witch-hunt against YSRCP leaders, the TDP government has filed several illegal cases against Vallabhaneni Vamsi. He was previously granted bail in two such cases. With the latest bail in the house site deeds case, Vamsi is expected to walk out of jail on Wednesday.

A large number of YSRCP activists are expected to gather at the Vijayawada District Jail to give Vallabhaneni Vamsi a grand welcome.

Arrested in February this year, Vamsi has been a victim of the TDP government’s political vendetta. Despite his deteriorating health, multiple cases were filed against him to prevent his release from jail.

Vamsi’s wife, Pankajasri, along with several YSRCP leaders, had accused the police of mistreating him. They have been consistently appealing for relief, citing his worsening health and significant weight loss.

Vamsi was initially arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP office during the previous YSRCP regime. He is also an accused in cases related to the demolition of shops belonging to TDP leader Vemulapalli Srinivasa Rao in Bapulapadu mandal, and an alleged murder attempt on TDP leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao.