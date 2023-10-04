US-based Substrate India CEO Pays Courtesy Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Manpreet Khaira, CEO and founder of the US-based Substrate India Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday.

Khaira has come forward to establish an AI–based instruments making unit at the APIIC SEZ at Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district and held discussions with the Chief Minister who assured full cooperation.

IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Substrate Capital Partner Sydney Newton and the company’s India Director Mandeep Khaira and senior officials were among those present.

After the meeting, Manpreet Khaira said it provided inspiration and the Chief Minister had assured full cooperation in setting up the unit.

Discussions were also held on establishing an R&D unit at Visakhapatnam for promoting talent among the youth and improving basic infrastructure in the State.