CM YS Jagan Virtually Lays Foundation Stone, Launches Various Projects

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched three projects and laid foundation stone for nine projects from his Camp Office here Wednesday. The projects are worth Rs 3,008 crore with an employment potential of over 7,000.

Officials also signed an MoU with 3F Oil Farm company in his presence for setting up an oil palm unit with an investment of Rs.250 crore at Ayyavaram in East Godavari district. It will provide employment to 1,500 persons and will be beneficial to the farmers cultivating oil palm in 25,000 hectares.

Addressing the representatives of the respective companies on the occasion, the Chief Minister assured full cooperation to the industrialists in setting up industries in the State.

He said the official machinery is happy to handhold the industrialists in transforming into reality the MoUs signed at the GIS at Visakhapatnam in March last and added that 7,000 persons will get employment from these units.

“We are always with you, ready to support you in your endeavours. Please note that we are just a phone call away to solve any issue that you face in launching your units in the State,” he assured the representatives of various industries, who participated in the programme.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Collectors of 14 districts for extending necessary cooperation in record time to the industrialists who have come forward to set up these industries.

He hoped that the new industries will be inaugurated in the next 6 months to one-and-a-half years, contributing to the economic development of the surrounding areas and providing 70 % of the jobs to the local people.

Industrial and food processing units

The Chief Minister launched the Rs. 800 crore Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit at Naidupeta in Tirupati district and the Rs. 325 crore coco butter and chocolates unit of 42,000 metric tons capacity set up by DP Chocolates at Sri City, which have provided employment to 1,050 and 250 persons respectively.

He has also inaugurated the Rs. 4 crore Banana Processing Cluster of the AP Food Processing Society at Brahmanapalli near Pulivendula in YSR district, which will benefit 700 farmers initially.

He laid foundation stones for the Rs. 544 crore bio-ethanol unit of Eco Steel India at Jajarakallu in Anantapur district, Rs 250 crore Everest Steel Building unit at Madakasira and the Rs. 125 crore United Industries Auto Plastic unit at Gudupalli in Sri Satya Sai district, Rs.225 crore Sarvani Bio Fuels unit at Buddhavanipalem in Bapatla district, Rs. 200 crore bio-pesticides unit of the NACL Multichem at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district and the Rs. 200 crore Ravali

Spinners unit at Khandavalli in East Godavari district.

These units will provide direct employment to 3,250 persons and indirect employment to some others.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone for the instant chutneys and powders unit to be established at Maddi in Visakhapatnam district by Orill Foods with an investment of Rs. 50 crore providing employment to 175 persons and benefiting 1,000 farmers, for the Araku Coffee manufacturing unit at Kodavatipudi in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs. 20 crore providing employment to 200 persons and benefiting 1,000 farmers and for 13 millet processing units to be set up with an investment of Rs. 65 crore.

The millet processing units will come at Palakonda, Parvatipuram, Chintapalli, Bhimili, Rajanagaram, Rampachodavaram, Sullurupeta, Pileru, Jammalamadugu, Adoni, Nandyal and Kadiri.

క్యాంపు కార్యాలయం నుంచి ఆహారశుద్ధి, పరిశ్రమల రంగంలో 3 కంపెనీల ప్రారంభం, 9 ప్రాజెక్టులకు శంకుస్ధాపన వర్చువల్‌గా చేసిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌. మరొక ప్రాజెక్టుకు సంబంధించి ఎంఓయూ. pic.twitter.com/t0lI8nBswY — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 4, 2023

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, APIIC Chairman M. Govind Reddy and VC & MD Praveen Kumar, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Marketing and Food Processing Principal Secretary Chiranjeevi Choudary, Industry and Commerce Secretary Yuvaraj, representatives of various companies and senior officials were among those present.

