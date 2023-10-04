CM YS Jagan to Leave for New Delhi Tomorrow

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit New Delhi on Thursday, October 5, and stay there for two days. He will leave for Delhi at 10 am on Thursday to attend a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) meeting convened by the Central government.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently conducted search operations related to LWE in more than 60 locations in the Telugu states, with the coordination of the State police forces.

