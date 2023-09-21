Uproar in AP Assembly, 14 TDP MLAs Suspended, Balakrishna Warned for Twirling Moustache

Amaravati: Day one proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday were marred by chaos as the TDP legislators disrupted the proceedings despite repeated requests from the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to go to their seats and allow the House to run smoothly.

Following the TDP members adjournment motion on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam, the Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said this issue can be discussed in the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting. He requested the Speaker to suspend the Opposition MLAs for disrupting House proceedings.

Speaker Sitaram suspended K Atcchannaidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, B Ashok, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Ganababu, Payyavula Keshav, Adireddy Bhavani, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Gadde Rammohan, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Manten Ramaraju, Gottipati Ravikumar, Yeluri Sambashiva Rao, and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

As the Opposition legislators continued to cause pandemonium in the House, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu informed the house that they are ready to debate on the arrest of TDP leader. Even as the minister was requesting the Opposition MLAs to settle down in their seats, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, twirled his moustache in a smirking way.

Ambati clapped back at Balakrishna saying he could twirl his moustache in movies but not in the House. He added that the Opposition legislators were provoking the members of the ruling party with their gestures. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram warned the Hindupur MLA for his ‘unparliamentary behaviour’. He said the TDP MLA should maintain the dignity of the House.

