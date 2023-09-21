AP Assembly: Both Houses Adjourned, TDP Legislators Create Ruckus Over Naidu Arrest

Amaravati: Both houses of Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day as members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disrupted proceedings over party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

The opening day of the monsoon session on Thursday witnessed a stir as the Opposition members raised the issue of party chief Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam and shouted slogans forcing the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to adjourn the House briefly.

When the House reassembled after adjournment, the TDP members, who were carrying placards in their hands, surrounded the Speaker and kept shouting slogans against the arrest. They misbehaved with the Speaker and threw files towards him when he requested them to allow the House to transact the business.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the State Legislative Council too. The TDP members resorted to sloganeering against the arrest of Naidu. They rushed to the podium Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju and started demanding the release of the party chief. The Opposition benches continued to obstruct the Question Hour in the Council as well. As the TDP legislators did not pay heed to the Chairman’s request, the minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government was ready to discuss the issue.

Also Read: NIA seeks info on 10 wanted people in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack case