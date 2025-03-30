Ugadi 2025: YS Jagan Extends Ugadi Wishes to Telugu People Across the Globe

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended his warm wishes to the Telugu people in both states and to Telugu communities worldwide, on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.

In his message, YS Jagan expressed hopes that the people of the state will be blessed with all good things in the Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara, wishing for prosperity in the state, well-being in every home in villages and towns, and the flourishing of our culture and traditions for generations to come.

He further wished for a year filled with health, wealth, and happiness for everyone, as the new year begins with the six tastes of Ugadi. YS Jagan urged that each household celebrate the festival in a traditional manner.

He conveyed his heartfelt Ugadi greetings to all Telugu people.