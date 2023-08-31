TTD Gears Up for Twin Brahmostavams in September and October, Deets Inside

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials are gearing up to hold Brahmostavams in September and October this year.

Speaking to reporters, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said the board members held a meeting to review the preparation for upcoming Brahmostavams. He said this year the board will host twin Brahmostavams.

Giving more details, Dharma Reddy said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) on behalf of the State government on September 18. He added that the Brahmotsavams will also include Garuda Seva on September 22 and Golden Chariot on September 23.

The hill shrine is crowded with devotees due to Rakhi festival celebrations today. Due to heavy rush, all 18 compartments are filled with a large number of devotees and people without tokens have to stand in the queue for up to 7 hours for darshan. As per the TTD sources, a record 71,132 devotees visited and donated Rs 4.06 crores to the Tirumala temple on August 30, Wednesday.

Also Read: The Month That Was : MOOCs to Drive Education in AP, Recruitment Nod for Vacancies in Universities and IIITs

