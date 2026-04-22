Tripuraneni Chittibabu Dies at 71; YS Jagan Condoles

Noted filmmaker and analyst Tripuraneni Chittibabu passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. He breathed his last on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to family sources, Chittibabu complained of chest pain late on Wednesday, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in the Hitech City–Kondapur area. Doctors, however, declared that he had succumbed to a heart attack shortly after being admitted.

A multifaceted personality, Chittibabu made his mark as a filmmaker, producer and actor, while also carving a niche for himself as a political analyst with a distinct voice. He played a key role in introducing several talents to the Telugu film industry, including late actress Soundarya and comedian M.S. Narayana.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Tollywood, with several film personalities expressing deep condolences.

Born as Varaprasad on July 28, 1955, in Gudlavalleru of Krishna district, Chittibabu was the son of noted writer and producer Tripuraneni Maharathi, best known for his work on Alluri Seetharama Raju. He completed his education in Chennai and came to be popularly known by the nickname “Chitti,” given by his father.

Driven by a passion for cinema, he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the film industry. He initially worked in the writing department as an assistant under Atreya and Appalacharya before making his directorial debut with Santhanam in 1984. He later directed films such as Na Peru Durga, Pralayam, Preminchi Choodu and Raitu Bharatam.

Chittibabu had often acknowledged that actor Mohan Babu played a crucial role in shaping his career as a director.

YS Jagan condoles demise of Producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of prominent film producer and analyst Tripuraneni Chittibabu. Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the cinema industry, he stated that Chittibabu carved a unique identity as a producer and analyst through his profound understanding of the film world and sharp analytical vision, which guided many in the field. In this hour of grief, YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that God grant them the strength to face this profound loss.