Tirumala Brahmotsavam 2025: Key Dates, Garuda Seva, Rathotsavam, and Chakrasnanam

Tirumala, August 23: Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has completed renovation works of the sacred Swami Pushkarini. After a month-long effort, the Pushkarini has been reopened for devotees from Wednesday, TTD officials confirmed.

Pushkarini Gets a Fresh Look

The repair works, which began on July 20, included draining out the old water, removing accumulated sand, and clearing moss. Nearly 100 workers from the Waterworks Department worked round-the-clock to complete the purification. The steps of the Pushkarini have been painted with vibrant colors, enhancing its beauty. It has now been refilled with nearly one crore liters of water.

Devotees Allowed After a Month

During the renovation, the daily Pushkarini Harathi was suspended and devotees were not permitted into the sacred tank. With the completion of works, devotees can once again enter the Pushkarini from Wednesday.

Tirumala Brahmotsavam 2025 Schedule

The annual Brahmotsavams will be held from September 24 to October 2, 2025. Extensive arrangements are being made for the grand festivities. On behalf of the State Government, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on September 24.

Important Dates:

September 16 – Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam

September 23 – Ankurarpanam

September 24 – Dwajarohanam

September 28 – Garuda Seva

October 1 – Rathotsavam

October 2 – Chakrasnanam

Daily Vahana Sevas will be held from 8:00–10:00 AM and 7:00–9:00 PM.

Restrictions During Brahmotsavams

Due to the expected heavy pilgrim rush, TTD has cancelled VIP break darshans, except for protocol dignitaries. Special darshan privileges for senior citizens, differently-abled devotees, parents with infants, NRIs, and donors will also remain suspended throughout the festival.