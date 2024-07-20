Thousands brave incessant rains to greet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

"Even relentless rain and government blockades couldn't keep you from waiting for me on the road for hours. Your unwavering love is priceless," former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on X.

The YSRCP leader has visited Vinukonda to console the family of YSRCP activist Rasheed, who was recently hacked to death. Over a 120-km stretch from Tadepalli to Vinukonda, people from Guntur and Palnadu gave him an enthusiastic welcome. It took Jagan seven full hours to travel the distance.

It was raining heavily in Narasaraopeta during Jagan's arrival. The supporters of Jagan braved the rains in every single. Basikapuram, SRKT Junction, Uppalapadu, and Petlurivaripalem received Jagan's convoy with so much love. Thousands of supporters greeted him on the Santhamaguluru road.

Among the supporters were youngsters and women in the main. Jagan waved at his supporters throughout the route.