TDP maintains radio silence on Naidu’s foreign trip

The whereabouts of Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu have become a topic of discussion and speculation among the political circles of Andhra Pradesh state. Ahead of election results, the 74-year-old former Chief Minister, is said to have embarked on a foreign trip, but the details regarding his destination and the purpose of his visit remain unclear.

While some reports suggest that Naidu has traveled to the United States for a medical check-up, others claim that he has gone on a leisure trip with his family to take a break after the election campaigning. However, the TDP has maintained complete silence on the matter which has led to further speculation.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh had left for a foreign destination before his father's departure. The TDP did not provide any information about his foreign trip either. Contrary to the party’s claims, the opposition party's NRI leader Komati Jayaram stated that Naidu did not arrive in the United States.

The lack of clarity from the TDP has raised eyebrows, as political parties in Andhra Pradesh generally disclose the travel plans of their leaders particularly when they embark on foreign trips. The yellow media which usually portrays Naidu's foreign tours as being undertaken for the development of the state, is now maintaining secrecy over Naidu’s trip..

Unlike the TDP, the ruling YSRCP shared the details about their party chief and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family trip to London. They also released visuals of his arrival in the UK to keep the public informed.