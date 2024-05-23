Teen boy among three dead after stabbing in Canada

Ottawa, May 23 (IANS) Three people, including one teenager, died after being stabbed during a fight in Montreal, Canada, two days ago, local media reported.

According to the report, Montreal police received numerous 911 calls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about the fight between at least 15 people in an alleyway on Rachel Street between Saint-Andre and Mentana streets in Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and confirmed that the dispute was not related to organised crime or gangs, CTV News reported.

The conflict unfortunately led to the deaths of three people, including a 15-year-old teenager as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The people who died participated in the conflict, said the report.

There have been seven homicides in Montreal in the last ten days. The deaths have been confirmed as the city's 14th, 15th and 16th homicides, CTV News reported.

