“TDP coalition govt undoing reforms undertaken by YSRCP regime”

Guntur: Former Minister Adimulapu Suresh came down heavily on the TDP coalition government for its recent decisions in the education sector and said that they are aimed at dismantling the reforms and initiatives introduced by the previous YSRCP government in schools which could harm the education of underprivileged students.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, the former minister said that YSRCP’s reforms were aimed at creating a high-standard educational system that is accessible to everyone and urged the coalition government to fulfill its manifesto promises and avoid politicising and disrupting beneficial educational programs.

The former minister highlighted that YSRCP also imparted TOEFL training to enhance English proficiency and improve job opportunities for students and the cancellation of this initiative is detrimental to underprivileged students. He recalled that the parties of the coalition government had opposed English as a medium of instruction in government schools, attempting to stop it even through the courts and it continues.



In regard to the Nadu-Nedu program, he said the first phase saw a transformation of 15,715 schools with an investment of Rs. 3,669 crores and the second phase involved an investment of Rs. 8,000 crores to upgrade 22,344 schools. He mentioned that the YSRCP government ensured that even corporate universities allocated 30 free seats to underprivileged students.

He highlighted that the delay in implementing promises like "Amma Vodi" is worrisome, as it affects school and college maintenance, including running water in bathrooms, which could increase dropouts. He asserted that the YSRCP will stand with the people and hold the government accountable if the TDP coalition government fails to implement its promises.