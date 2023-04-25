Sudan Crisis: AP CM YS Jagan Takes Up Cause for Stranded Telugu People

Amaravati: As the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate the stranded Indians from conflict-hit Sudan, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered the state authorities to take relevant measures to repatriate the Telugus stuck in the conflict zone. As per reports, 56 Telugus are stranded in the country.

Taking cognisance of the fast developing situation in the African country, the chief minister instructed the officials to coordinate with the Centre to provide best possible help to bring back the Indian nationals from Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan directed the officials to arrange the flight tickets and take care of the travel needs of the Telugu people in Sudan as it was done during the Ukraine crisis. He asked the officials to set up a kiosk at the airport and ensure that the evacuated Telugu people safely reach their hometowns.

అంతర్యుద్ధం కారణంగా సుడాన్‌లో చిక్కుకున్న తెలుగువారిని రక్షించేందుకు అన్ని చర్యలూ తీసుకోవాలని ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌ అధికారులను ఆదేశించారు. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులతో సమన్వయం చేసుకుని వారిని సురక్షితంగా వెనక్కి రప్పించేందుకు తగిన చర్యలు చేపట్టాలన్నారు. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) April 25, 2023



