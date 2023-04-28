AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government will launch a new redressal programme called Jaganannaku Chebudam from May 9, with the objective of hearing out people’s problems and resolving them on the spot.

The programme aims to enable people to directly report their grievances to the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) through a dedicated helpline number -1902, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated during a Spandana review meeting held with District Collectors and SPs on Friday. The CM also reviewed Jaganannaku Chebudam, Housing for All scheme, the land survey scheme, and Nadu Nedu scheme and curbing the drug menace in the State. The CM said that programme is being started on May 9 with great aspiration and aims to be a direct connection with the Chief Minister hence the name - Jaganannaku Chebudam

Jaganannaku Chebudam-1902 is a very prestigious program to provide quality services to people. Its purpose is to redress individual grievances in the most qualitative manner. If you call the helpline and register your grievance, it should be resolved with the highest quality," said the CM. Under these schemes, there will be monitoring units at CMO, Heads of Government Departments, Districts, Divisions, and Mandals which are monitored by the District Collectors.

Increasing quality in grievance redressal should be the main objective, the CM said and the CMO will also supervise the project monitoring units, he said. The grievances are received through the helpline number and they should be solved within the stipulated time, he said while explaining the functioning of the phone-in programme. Grievances can be at an individual and family level. There should be a follow-up of these registered grievances.

The programme will also provide direct delivery of messages to the Chief Minister's messages and the Chief Minister's Office will ensure that these grievances are redressed within the stipulated time

People will receive regular updates on the resolution of their reported issues through IVRS and SMS and there will be a feedback mechanism for applicants to share.

Volunteers in the village and ward secretariats will visit every house and create awareness about the 1902 helpline. The respective districts are monitored every 15 days by the Collector, who will monitor the implementation of the Jagananku Chebudam programme. The government will grant Rs.3 crore as immediate funds to each district collector who will be authorised to spend the funds wherever needed.

Hon'ble CM of AP Conducted VC on Spandana Programme with District Collec... https://t.co/V5cyJpqjAx via @YouTube — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) April 28, 2023

