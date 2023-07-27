Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court wondered why the content suitable for the mature audience being aired on TV channels cannot be self-regulated. The court made this observation while hearing the two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions filed against the obscenity in popular reality TV shows like Bigg Boss.

The petitioner Ketireddy Jagadeeswar Reddy has claimed that the Bigg Boss reality show lacks self-censorship. The counsel for the petitioner told the court that since the content in the popular reality TV show is not suitable for children therefore it must be telecasted after 11 pm and before 5 pm.

To which the counsel representing the Endemol Private Limited told the court that the Bigg Boss show is currently not on air, therefore the petitions hold no water. While another counsel on behalf of another respondent Star India Private Limited Maa TV informed the court that there is no provision for pre-telecast censorship. He also clarified that if the show has to be self-regulated before its telecast then the Union government should come up with legislation.

The bench comprising Justice U Durga Prasad and Justice P Venkata Jyothirmai issued notices to the state and central governments, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Star Maa TV, the host of reality TV show Nagarjuna and Endemol India. The bench said there must be a regulatory mechanism to censor obscene content. Someone should take responsibility to regulate the content. The court also noted that the filing of petitions after the show’s telecast will serve little purpose. The matter was posted for hearing after four weeks from now.

